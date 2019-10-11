Charlotte man says Cash 5 jackpot means new cars, bedroom furniture for family

article

Michael Kovacs of Charlotte said some of the things he and his wife were saving for - new cars and new bedroom furniture for the kids - can be bought now after winning $218,869 in Wednesday’s Cash 5 drawing.

“It just helps our family because finally we can get the stuff we were trying to save up for,” said Kovacs as he and his wife, Michelle, collected their big check Thursday. “It was hard, and this is going to help.”

Kovacs, a maintenance worker, said his wife needs a new car, so there might be a new Honda Odyssey on the way for her. For himself, he said he will give his Kia to his daughter and shop for a truck, possibly a Chevrolet Silverado. After that and the new furniture, he wants to help his Mom and sister-in-law and save for a rainy day.

Kovacs captured half of Wednesday’s night Cash 5 jackpot with five numbers made up of a birthday, his wedding anniversary, and a random number thrown in for good luck. He said he has been playing the same numbers for 15 years, first in New Jersey and then in North Carolina after moving here. He bought his lucky ticket in Concord at the Circle K on Christenbury Parkway.

Kovacs claimed his prize Thursday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $154,851.

He discovered his win that morning after getting the kids ready for school and then checking the winning Cash 5 numbers. “Oh my God, those are my numbers,” he said after seeing the match. “And then I said ‘Oh My God’ about 10 more times.”

The other half of the jackpot went to Aaron Hill of Norfolk, Va., who bought a Quick Pick ticket for the drawing at The Border Station on Caratoke Highway in Moyock. Hill also claimed his half of the jackpot on Thursday.

Cash 5 is a statewide draw game that gives players the chance to win a jackpot every single night. Tickets cost $1 and players can buy tickets at most lottery retailers or through Online Play on the lottery’s website. The jackpot for Friday’s drawing is $110,000.