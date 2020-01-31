Charlotte man shares impact of Greg Olsen’s The HEARTest Yard program

Greg Olsen has had a major impact on neighbors throughout the Queen City, participating in charity events and donating thousands to Levine Children’s Hospital to help children with heart problems like the one his own son has.

One Charlotte family says they’re forever grateful to the Panthers tight end for the impact he had on their lives.

Six-year-old Martin Liberto and his family have a special connection to Greg.

“As soon as I heard the news…my heart dropped out a little,” Martin’s dad David Liberto told FOX 46.

David says even though Greg is no longer a Carolina Panther he will always be in their hearts.

FOX 46 first met Martin in 2014. He had undergone multiple surgeries for a heart condition called hypoplastic left heart syndrome, the same condition Greg’s son TJ has. a

Greg and his wife Kara spoke to FOX 46 in 2016 about the importance of parents having health care professionals in the home for babies with heart conditions.

“It made all the difference in the world having that set of hands, in the house 24 hours a day. She lived with us, she became part of our family,” Martin said.

That's why Greg Olsen started his HEARTest Yard foundation and donated to Levine Children's Hospital, and it's why the Libertos are grateful.

“The program pays for something I couldn't at the time, I couldn't afford to have someone come and help out,” David said.

Martin is now happy and healthy. His dad says that's in part because of Greg, and that no matter where Greg goes now, his heart will always be in Charlotte.

