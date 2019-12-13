Charlotte man wanted on sex offense charges involving child after cutting off ankle monitor

article

A Charlotte man is wanted on multiple charges including several sex offenses involving a child and statutory rape after cutting off his ankle monitor, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

Javier Chavez is wanted for indecent liberties with a child, statutory rape, statutory sex offense on a child, damage to property and interfering with an electronic monitoring device.

Chavez was last known to be in the area of the 3900 WinterfieldPlace in east Charlotte, police said.

Anyone with information on Chavez's whereabouts is asked to call Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or 911.