Charlotte man who died while in police custody identified

A Charlotte man who died while police custody over the weekend has been identified by the coroner's office.

Cedarian Crow, 36, was transported by ambulance after becoming unresponsive while in police custody on Feb. 29. He was pronounced dead by hospital staff.

Cause and manner of death are pending autopsy and toxicology.

Crow had been taken into custody in connection to a domestic violence issue reported in Rock Hill around 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29. Crow became unresponsive at the jail, although it's unclear what led to that.

SUSPECT BECOMES UNRESPONSIVE WHILE IN POLICE CUSTODY; DIES IN THE HOSPITAL

Rock Hill Police said they're conducting an internal investigation into what exactly happened. State officials are also conducting an independent investigation.

No other information was immediately available.