Charlotte man wins more than $200,000 on Cash 5 ticket

A Charlotte man is celebrating after winning more than $200,000 on a Cash 5.

Jesse Wilds hit the jackpot of $213,038 after stopping at the Food Lion on Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road in Charlotte for groceries. While there, Wilds decided to pick up a ticket for the Thursday night drawing.

Wilds claimed his prize Tuesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. He took home $150,726 after taxes. His ticket beat odds of one in 962,598 to win the jackpot.

Cash 5 is a statewide draw game that gives players the chance to win a jackpot every single night. Tickets cost $1 and players can buy tickets at most lottery retailers or through Online Play on the lottery’s website. The jackpot for Tuesday night's drawing is $212,000.