Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education approves salary increases for employees, posts more than 70 new positions

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education approved salary increases for teachers, assistant principals, principals and all other employees in a special called meeting Nov. 15. The Board also approved the addition of 72 student-support positions district-wide.

“We have waited to do this because we were hoping to have a state budget,” Board Chair Mary McCray said in a written statement released on Friday. “We care about our employees and our students, and we are committed to doing what’s best for them despite uncertainty in Raleigh. We’d prefer to have a state budget rather than taking these actions piecemeal but lacking that, we decided to do something now.”

The Board’s action will put in place step increases, that are set by state salary schedules, and an increase in the local supplement for teachers and certified staff. It will also give increases to principals and assistant principals. Other employees will get a three-percent raise. Hourly employees such as cafeteria workers and teacher assistants will get raises to bring their hourly pay to $13.22.

All raises will be retroactive to July 1, the start of the district’s fiscal year, and the retroactive amounts will be paid by Jan. 31.

The district will also add 72 positions to support social and emotional health, something that will benefit students, McCray said. The district currently has 550 such positions.

“Social and emotional health is essential if students are going to be able to achieve in school,” she said. “Adding these will help us provide better support in our schools. We’re still not where we need to be, but these 72 positions will move us closer.”

The raises will be funded by money appropriated from the state and from Mecklenburg County.