Charlotte mom charged in death of 1-year-old son could be released on house arrest

A Charlotte mom charged after her 1-year-old son was killed could get out of jail soon. Some were concerned by the possibility, including her own father.

‘I want to make sure my grandchildren are safe. I have two more left. I don’t know,” the grandfather of 1-year-old Jaheim Richardson told FOX 46 outside of the Mecklenburg County Courthouse Thursday.

Patrick Steele was visibly upset Thursday afternoon following the judge's decision in his daughter, Yasmine Richardon's bond hearing.

Richardson was charged with felony child abuse causing serious injury after police say her boyfriend Daquan McFadden killed her 1-year-old at an east Charlotte hotel in July.

Court records show that at one point, the couple failed to provide medical care to Jaheim for a week when he suffered burns to his buttocks and genital area.

Steele addressed the court, asking the judge to keep his daughter's bond at $50,000.

“I am just concerned [about] the safety of the other two. This is my daughter and there have been situations when she has come and got them from me and just leave…those are my concerns,” Steele said.

The judge ruled that Richardson could be released to her grandparents under house arrest on 24-hour electronic monitoring as early as next week.

“The only exception to that will be for evaluation and treatment which I am ordering to happen within 30 days,” the judge said. "The courts bond modification to be released to your grandparents also has some conditions and that is subject to an evaluation and criminal history of your paternal grandparents."

FOX 46 spoke with Steele back in August shortly after Jaheim was killed. He said he had been fighting to get custody of the boy before the tragic incident.

"If my grandson is dead the system must [not] work, because I tried to do everything legal and it didn't work. Now I gotta figure out how to bury my grandson," Steele said.

The judge said if Richardson does get out, she would not be allowed to see her other two children until child services says it's ok.

The case remains under investigation, and Steele is continuing to fight for justice for Jaheim.

