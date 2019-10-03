Charlotte mother accused of involvement in 1-year-old’s death due in court

A mother is set to face a judge Thursday after Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said a 1-year-old boy died allegedly at the hands of her and her boyfriend.

Family and community describe the 1-year-old boy who died as an angel. Many want to see justice for little Jaheim, including his grandfather who has been very vocal about his disappointment in the people who are charged in this case.

"I've seen things, I told social services," said the child's grandfather, Patrick Steele. "It's like the system doesn't work."

FOX 46 Charlotte spoke with Steele a couple of months ago when his daughter, Yasmin Danielle Richardson, was charged with child abuse in connection to her son's death. Richardson is due back in court on Thursday.

RELATED: "They killed my baby" | Vigil held for 1-year-old Jaheim Richardson

Jaheim died after he was found with injuries at the Best Western Hotel located off Woodlawn Road. The grandfather tells FOX 46 he tried to get custody leading up to the child's untimely death because of his multiple concerns. But, tragically, he was denied custody.

"I'll put it to you this way - if my grandson is dead the system must not work because I tried to do everything legal, tit for tat, and it didn't work," he said.

Advertisement

Richardson's boyfriend, Daquan Harmon McFadden, is charged with murder and felony child abuse in connection to Jaheim's death.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, Richardson and her boyfriend McFadden, "negligently failed to provide medical care for a week for the child who was suffering from burns to his buttocks and genital area."

In all of the court dates where the suspects have appeared, family members of 1-year-old Jaheim have shown up to show support for him.

RELATED: Warrant: 1-year-old who died 'suffered from burns to buttocks and genital area'

FOX 46 Charlotte will be in the courtroom Thursday and will be providing updates as they come in. Keep checking back throughout the day.