Charlotte Motor Speedway crews train for NASCAR crashes like Newman's

The Charlotte Motor Speedway has a team of medical professionals, emergency equipment, and vehicles to respond to crashes on the track like the one which seriously injured NASCAR driver Ryan Newman Monday on the last lap of the Daytona 500.

FOX 46’s Robin Kanady asked Shaun Johnson, the executive director of operations at the Charlotte Motor Speedway, about how emergency crews responded to the Newman crash Monday.

“Doing exactly what they’re trained to do. It’s something we do here at the Charlotte Motor Speedway with our ambulance fire crews, cleanup recovery efforts, doing exactly the way they’ve trained and responding to keep the drivers safe,” said Johnson.

NASCAR WILL INVESTIGATE CRASH AT R&D FACILITY IN CONCORD

The Charlotte Motor Speedway has an infield care center which is like a hospital at the track. They have trucks of rescue tools to put out car fires and to cut into the car and get a driver out, wreckers, ambulances, clean-up trucks, and vacuum trucks.

“They’re very passionate about what they do, all across the country at all these NASCAR tracks. It’s neat to see a system that’s been developed over the last 20 years come together and work like it did. NASCAR’s to be commended for the efforts they’ve done over the last couple decades now to get everybody to this point, the cars and the race tracks and also the fire and rescue response.”

The Charlotte Motor Speedway hosts training for race track medical professionals every year, which includes a class in driver extrication.

In 2017, NASCAR began having a travel team of doctors and paramedics, named AMR after the company American Medical Response, to go to all the NASCAR races and ride in a chase vehicle to respond to crashes on the track, according to Fox Sports.