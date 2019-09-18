Charlotte Motor Speedway pit wall goes pink ahead of Breast Cancer Awareness Month

The pit wall is now painted pink at Charlotte Motor Speedway ahead of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

NASCAR's Jimmie Johnson joined hundreds of people, including survivors, at the race track to paint the pit wall pink in honor of those who have fought and are currently fighting breast cancer.

"It has touched me in a lot of ways," Johnson said. "From hearing their stories, to finding out how I can implement these things into my household. Their views on dealing with their disease and fighting through everything that comes with it is certainly inspiring."

It's a battle many of us have been impacted by at some point in our lives, whether a family member has suffered through it, or a friend.

"It was definitely scary-- the unknown. It just gives me goosebumps to be able to say I am a 16 year survivor. It just makes me feel so fortunate and blessed," said survivor June Mangum.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The event at the speedway Wednesday took place in conjunction with the September 28 "Drive for the Cure 250" event, which raises awareness for the continuing fight against breast cancer.