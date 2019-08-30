Charlotte Motor Speedway to open campgrounds for Hurricane Dorian evacuees

article

Charlotte Motor Speedway will open its campgrounds for evacuees from Hurricane Dorian.

Speedway officials said they will open Rock City Campground, on Bruton Smith Boulevard, and bathhouse facilities free of charge.

Evacuees are asked to check in at the Camping World Racing Resort office (6600 Bruton Smith Blvd, Concord, NC), which can be accessed at the entrance to zMAX Dragway.

After-hours check-ins can be made in the camping section on the speedway's website. Guests can also reach the camping office by phone at 704-455-4445.

Dorian strengthened into an extremely perolous Category 3 hurricane Friday as it tracks toward Florida. The storm is expected to become a potentially catastrophic Category 4 with winds of almost 140 mph (225 kph) before blowing ashore late Monday or early Tuesday.

The National Hurricane Center’s projected track showed Dorian hitting around Palm Beach County, where Mar-a-Lago is situated, then moving inland over the Orlando area. But because of the difficulty of predicting a storm’s course this far out, forecasters cautioned that practically all of Florida, including Miami and Fort Lauderdale, could be in harm’s way.

President Donald Trump declared a state of emergency in Florida and authorized the Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate disaster-relief efforts.