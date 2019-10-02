Charlotte neighbors question safety as crime continues to increase

Do you feel safe in Charlotte? That’s what FOX 46 has been asking neighbors as the number of homicides and violent crimes continue to increase.

Despite a near record number of homicides and a recent shooting where an innocent bystander was shot in the heart of uptown in broad daylight, CMPD maintains that the city remains well-protected.

On Monday, 74-year-old, Dr. John Holaday, an innocent bystander was shot Monday in broad daylight, when he was going to a business meeting.

The 74-year-old victim in that shooting remains in the hospital; his accused shooter just 16 years old. Police say he got into a fight and fired a round that randomly hit the man.

“It's like you know it happened but you don't really realize you're where it happened and it could very well happen to you as well as any other person,” Caroline Foreman said.

The 12-year-old says that's the scary part about what happened near the Epicentre.

“It's not that hard to get your hands onto a gun, that's why I don't feel safe,” another neighbor told us. “It's going to happen anywhere. You can go to Miami, California, I mean, you could go to Russia and it's still going to happen regardless.”

Others, however, still feel safe.

“Personally I do because look around everybody's walking around doing their thing you don't hear about those things often

FOX 46 took a look at how Charlotte's homicide numbers compare to Jacksonville, FL. There have been 81 homicides in Charlotte so far this year compared with Jacksonville’s 95 in 2019, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

