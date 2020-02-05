Charlotte neighbors struggle to find affordable housing within the city

In many neighborhoods, it’s difficult to find affordable housing, either because there's a lack of options or it's too expensive.

But Mecklenburg County commissioners say there's a plan to help people who need it.

There was no voting on this, FOX 46 a look Tuesday night at what's being looked at and how it's going to work, turning what was county land into something so many here in the Charlotte area need.

The plans have been in place for a while to turn an area near Randolph Road Park into affordable housing. That hasn't been much of a secret, but Mecklenburg County commissioners are getting a clearer idea on what it will look like.

“One of those strategies was to repurpose approximately 14 acres on the Billingsley campus for affordable housing,” a county employee told FOX 46.

Right now, the area is shrouded in old fencing and unoccupied county buildings. The effort to turn this around into something else has taken a while.

County planners gave some insight on how this will work for this area and others being looked at, in answering a question: How will they make affordable housing happen?

“There’s a gap of 22,000 affordable units,” said George Dunlap with the Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners.

The plans include both homes and apartments for sale and for rent. Homes could not be worth more than $230,000 and would remain at an affordable rate for 15-years.

Commissioners say that this is part of a bigger initiative to make affordable housing a reality.

“We’re in the process of putting forth a plan to the community,” said Dunlap.

The effort, they say, is to keep people in neighborhoods and make sure they can afford to stay there.

That’s something that commissioners say the county and the city of Charlotte need more of.

“They came with $110 million to refurbish the stadium, and I can't even afford a ticket to go,” County Commissioner Vilma Leake said. “The priorities are in the wrong place.”

The proposals are due late next month on the project near Randolph Road Park and a developer could be selected in the Spring.