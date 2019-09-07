Charlotte officer arrested for DWI
PINEVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) - An officer with the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department was arrested for driving while impaired, officials say.
CMPD probationary Police Officer Nicholas Ivy-Brooks was was pulled over after failing to stop at a red light early Saturday morning by the Pineville Police Department.
Ivy-Brooks was charged with driving while impaired. A separate internal investigation will be conducted by CMPD, standard procedure when an officer is accused of a crime.
Ivy-Brooks was hired last October and was assigned to the Central Division.