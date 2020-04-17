Charlotte postal worker tests positive for COVID-19

article

The U.S. Postal Service has learned that an employee at the Charlotte Processing & Distribution Center has tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee worked at the Mid-Carolina Processing & Distribution Center on West Pointe Drive.

"We believe the risk is low for employees who work at the facility, but we will keep our employees apprised as new information and guidance becomes available," USPS said on Friday.

Under the Rehabilitation Act and the Privacy Act, specific employee medical information must be kept confidential and may only be shared in very limited circumstances, USPS said.

"The Postal Service cannot share the name of the employee who tested positive for COVID-19 or further specifics of his or her medical condition," they explained. "The safety and well-being of our employees is our highest priority."

To ensure the health of their employees, USPS said they are continuing to follow recommended guidelines and strategies from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).