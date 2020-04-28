Charlotte Pride festivities, parade canceled due to coronavirus concerns

article

Charlotte Pride, in partnership with Charlotte Black Pride, announced on Tuesday that all in-person Pride events originally scheduled in July and August are canceled due to coronavirus concerns.

"This decision was not made lightly and both organizations have worked together out of collective concern for the safety, health, and wellness of our local community," Charlotte Pride said.

The cancellation affects the events of both Charlotte Black Pride and Charlotte Pride, including:

Charlotte Black Pride’s full week of activities originally scheduled for July 12-19, 2020, including its annual Charlotte Black Pride Expo on Saturday, July 18, 2020, and

the annual Charlotte Pride Festival and Parade originally scheduled for Aug. 1-2, 2020, including its full slate of other community activities July 24-Aug. 2, 2020.

In 2019, the Charlotte Pride Festival & Parade attracted more than 200,000 visitors over the course of its weekend event, including 23,000 out-of-town visitors generating more than 10,000 hotel rooms, a total economic impact of $8.05 million, direct visitor spending of $4.79 million, and $284,000 in Mecklenburg County tax revenue.

Hardest hit by these decisions will be other local LGBTQ community organizations and LGBTQ-owned small businesses — all of which find their single largest opportunity for engagement and support during the annual Charlotte Pride and Charlotte Black Pride events.

In lieu of in-person Pride events this summer, both Charlotte Pride and Charlotte Black Pride are looking toward a variety of digital and online events, including webinars, live-streams, and special celebrations and showcases of local LGBTQ artists, entertainers, activists, community nonprofits, and business owners.

In the fall, Charlotte Pride will present its rescheduled Reel Out Charlotte, The Queen City’s Annual LGBTQ Film Festival, Oct. 24-Nov. 1, 2020, at Camp North End. Organizers say to expect beefed-up community engagement and entertainment activities at the event.

You can find more details about virtual and other upcoming programs from Charlotte Pride by clicking here and from Charlotte Black Pride by following them here.

Charlotte Pride intends to host the 2021 Charlotte Pride Festival and Parade on Aug. 21-22, 2021. Charlotte Black Pride will plan to host the 2021 Charlotte Black Pride Week July 11-18, 2021.

Statements issued from organizers and the City of Charlotte:

“Our very first priority is the safety and health of our community and our events’ attendees, volunteers, sponsors, and other partners,” said Daniel Valdez (he/him), president of the Charlotte Pride Board of Directors. “We must do everything we can to prevent knowingly exposing our already vulnerable community to the uncertainties and risks of COVID-19. The most responsible decision in the face of the continued uncertainty over the pandemic’s trajectory is to cancel large-scale, public mass gatherings like our annual festival and parade. We know this decision will hit our community hard, as it did for our board, staff, and volunteers. In-person events may be canceled, but we know that Pride itself can never be silenced. We’re optimistic for our future programs and already planning for virtual and, once we’re able, in-person events later in the summer and fall, as well as our 2021 festival and parade.”

“As we face uncertain times around the world, our main priority is to protect the health and wellness of our Black LGBTQ community,” said Shann Fulton (they/them), chair of the Charlotte Black Pride Board of Directors. “To that end, it is of utmost importance that we follow government rules and remain vigilant in our efforts to stop the spread of this deadly novel virus COVID-19. Celebrating who we are and how far we have come is always the motivation behind planning our Black Pride festivities. We realize they help to promote Pride in our community and to a higher degree, for some, the events are even therapeutic. The decision to cancel this year’s events weighed heavy on the hearts of our board members; however, we chose the only reasonable and responsible option to keep our community safe. It is my hope that we come out on the other side of this stronger and with a greater sense of community and pride. This too shall pass.”

“Charlotte’s annual Pride events are the highlight of the local LGBTQ community each year,” said Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles (she/her). “The Charlotte Pride Festival & Parade is also one of the city’s largest annual events. The absence of this year’s Pride events is not only a loss for our local LGBTQ community, but also a loss for our entire city and its social and economic well-being. This was a tough decision by organizers, but a responsible one. I appreciate and applaud Charlotte Pride and Charlotte Black Pride for their concern for our city, and I look forward to celebrating with our local LGBTQ community again in 2021.”

“Decisions to cancel iconic and deeply meaningful events like a Pride celebration are never easy, but I commend Charlotte Pride and Charlotte Black Pride for their courage in making this tough decision amid incredible uncertainty,” said Charlotte City Councilmember Larken Egleston (he/him). “I am confident both organizations will find new ways to engage the community with a variety of programs and events throughout the summer and fall.”