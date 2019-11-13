Charlotte ranks 13th among major cities for most dangerous drivers, new study says

Out of 200 cities surveyed, Charlotte is ranked number 13 among some of the dangerous drivers in the country.

The Queen City is the only city in NC to show up in the top 25.

“It definitely gets kind of scary sometimes,” said Patrick McHenry.

McHenry works at a local restaurant and says he worries about driving along some of Charlotte's roads because the unpredictability of drivers.

“77 and 85 are two dangerous stretches of road and there's a lot of people who don't pay attention and they're constantly on their phones,” he said.

The study done by car insurance companies looked at the 200 most populous cities in the U.S. and scored them on motor vehicle fatality rate, relative collision rate and motor vehicle theft rate.

Some drivers FOX 46 caught up with were surprised by the results.

“I like driving on the interstate. I don't find it hard at all,” said Carol Dodd.

Others, however, were not.

“It's growing so much. Charlotte is growing so much,” said Ryan Nelhanti.

With Charlotte being the only North Carolina City in the top 25 most dangerous cities to drive, the study found deadly car accidents are likely the reason. Here more than a hundred people are killed every year.

Driving remains the leading cause of death among teens in the US, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.