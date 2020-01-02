Charlotte rapper DaBaby arrested, charged with battery in Miami

Charlotte rapper DaBaby was taken into custody Thursday evening in Miami, Florida, authorities confirm to FOX 46.

Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, also known as DaBaby, has been charged with battery by the Miami Police Department. He was issued a $1,500 bond.

A statement was released by the Miami Police Department late Thursday night:

"Good evening. I can confirm that Jonathan Lyndale Kirk has been detained and taken to headquarters for questioning reference to an earlier incident involving a robbery. Because it is an open and ongoing investigation, I cannot confirm his involvement in the case, but I can confirm he is currently being questioned by robbery detectives. Thus far, he is being questioned and has not been arrested."

Cell phone footage shows the rapper being taken by multiple police officers into a cruiser in handcuffs. This is DaBaby's second run-in with the law in just over a week.

DaBaby was issued a citation in Charlotte on December 23, 2019 for marijuana possession.

The rapper was in Miami for the last couple of days celebrating the New Year.