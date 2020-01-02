Charlotte rapper DaBaby detained again, this time in Miami

article

Charlotte rapper DaBaby was taken into custody Thursday evening in Miami, Florida, authorities confirm to FOX 46.

A statement was released by the Miami Police Department stating the following:



"Good evening. I can confirm that Jonathan Lyndale Kirk has been detained and taken to headquarters for questioning reference an earlier incident involving a robbery. Because it is an open and ongoing investigation, I cannot confirm his involvement in the case, but I can confirm he is currently being questioned by robbery detectives. Thus far, he is being questioned and has NOT been arrested."

Cell phone footage shows the rapper being taken by multiple police officers into a cruiser in handcuffs. This is DaBaby's second arrest in just over a week.

DaBaby was arrested in Charlotte on December 23, 2019 for marijuana possession.

RELATED: DABABY TWEETS AFTER ARREST, SAYS HE'S THE "MOST POSITIVE" EXAMPLE FOR CHARLOTTE YOUTH

Advertisement

FOX 46 is working to find out what he was arrested for down in Florida on Thursday.

The rapper has been in Miami for the last couple of days celebrating the New Year.