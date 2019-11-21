Charlotte Rescue Mission requesting homemade desserts to feed those in need this Thanksgiving

article

In addition to the holiday meal, Charlotte Rescue Mission says they're collecting homemade cakes, pies, cookies and other sweet treats for their annual Thanksgiving homemade dessert drive.



“Nothing caps off a delicious meal like a tasty homemade dessert,” Rev. Tony Marciano, President-CEO of Charlotte Rescue Mission, said in a written statement released on Thursday. “We want everyone who comes to the Rescue Mission on Thanksgiving to receive a real taste of home.”



Homemade fresh desserts can be dropped off at Charlotte Rescue Mission through 10 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

Charlotte Rescue Mission opens its doors every year, on Thanksgiving, to all those seeking food, comfort, and hope. Charlotte Rescue Mission served over 1,200 meals last year on Thanksgiving Day in addition to the 12,000+ Thanksgiving meals provided to families in need.