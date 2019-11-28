Charlotte Rescue Mission to serve over 1,000 meals this Thanksgiving

Charlotte Rescue Mission is preparing to serve Thanksgiving meals to hundreds of people on Thursday, and it's open to anyone needing a place to feel at home.

Charlotte Rescue Mission’s Thanksgiving Day festivities are more than a mid-day meal. It is a full day of opportunities to bring hope to others in the community.

“We make coming to the Rescue Mission on Thanksgiving as special as going to your grandmother’s house,” says Rev. Tony Marciano, President/CEO of Charlotte Rescue Mission. “We’re expecting well over 500 guests to walk through our doors and enjoy a wonderful holiday meal.”

Charlotte Rescue Mission will serve over 1,000 meals this Thanksgiving, plus an additional 12,000+ meals through their Thanksgiving turkey and food box drive. It all begins bright and early with a hot breakfast starting at 7 a.m. Their traditional turkey dinner begins at 11:30 a.m. Their meal includes all the fixings and delicious homemade desserts, made by people in the community. There will also be movies shown in the chapel all day long.

“Our guests will be treated like royalty,” says Marciano. “They will be served by volunteers dressed in white shirts, black pants or skirts to resemble fine dining wait staff. The Rescue Mission dining hall will look like a five-star restaurant with fine china, polished silverware, and cloth napkins all on beautiful table cloths.”

Charlotte Rescue Mission is not only serving the homeless. Their doors will be open to anyone who wants to celebrate Thanksgiving in a family setting.

Advertisement

GET THE FOX 46 CHARLOTTE NEWS APP

Charlotte Rescue Mission is not only serving the homeless. Their doors will be open to anyone who wants to celebrate Thanksgiving in a family setting.

Thanksgiving Day Schedule:

6 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. Movies will be shown in the chapel all-day

7 a.m. - 8:30 a.m. Breakfast will be served in the dining hall

11:30 a.m. Thanksgiving meal begins