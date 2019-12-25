Charlotte Rescue Mission transforms for special holiday meal

The presentation is noticed from the tablecloths to décor, to the bows ties and dress shirts. This isn't a Charlotte restaurant, it's the Charlotte Rescue Mission.

Since 1938, the mission has been serving a Christmas meal to the community. President and CEO Tony Marciano says the meal isn't as important as the message he wants people to leave with.

“It's more than the food. It's more than the turkey and the ham. It's about letting you know you're cared for, said Marciano.

“I want people to walk out of here and not think wow I am damaged goods and my best days do lay ahead of me. Maybe the hospitality just sparks something in somebody's life to say what do I need to do to turn my life around,” said Marcino.

The day can't be complete without the help of dozens of volunteers. This is Becky Grgurina's first year. Her and her husband made the cut after several years of trying to be part of the Christmas meal here at the Charlotte Rescue Mission

“I want everyone to know we are community and we are here for each other, I want everyone to feel like they have family and community on Christmas day because not a lot of people can experience that and I wouldn’t want anyone to miss out on that,” said Grgurina.

Tony adds while being able to provide a meal for those less fortunate is important. The ability to inspire someone can be the best gift.

