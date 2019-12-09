Charlotte teen continues desperate search for kidney donor

A Charlotte teen FOX 46 first introduced you to in late July is still looking for a kidney donor.

There has been a lot of change for Isaac Brown since FOX 46 last spoke to him. He graduated from Myers Park High School and is wrapping up his first semester at Central Piedmont Community College where he was recently inducted into an honor society.

"School has been fun. It's been a lot of work, too and it's keeping me super busy as well," he said.

One thing that hasn't changed though, is his battle with chronic kidney disease.

"We're not going to give up hope," said Isaac's Mother, Jamie Brown.

Right now, Isaac is still looking for that one donor that could change his life forever. The last few months have been an emotional rollercoaster for Isaac and his family.

"There have been a good number of people asking to donate, but there have been small things that have caused it to fall through the cracks, but I'm still hopeful," Isaac said.

After FOX 46 first shared Isaac's story in late July, the Brown family and the kidney transplant center were inundated with calls and a lot of interest from potential donors. Unfortunately, nothing has yet to pan out.

"I still continue to be patient about it. If there's a chance someone can donate, it would be great, but I've been able to stay patient even though it's fallen apart," Isaac said.

Just recently, the Brown family thought a woman from Wilmington might be the match Isaac needed, but that donor found out she couldn't donate due to a blood disorder and an unexpected pregnancy.

"It makes me feel good that there are people out there willing to donate," said Isaac.

But Isaac continues to receive dialysis treatments three times a week. Each visit takes about four hours, which he says can be frustrating.

"Sometimes it can be a challenge because it can interfere with my personal life at times, but I still continue to stay positive."

"I'm very proud of him. He's an incredible young man and I am so blessed and honored to have a son such as he," Isaac's mom, Jamie said.

The Brown's say they won’t be giving up hope.

"It's such a beautiful expression of love that she wanted to help my son," Jamie said. "I know one day, somewhere out there, someone is going to be a match."

Isaac has a "B positive" blood type. He needs a donor who is either a "B" or "O" blood type.

If you think you might be a match, you can submit questions and medical applications to tania.feemster@atriumhealth.org or call the transplant center at 704-355-8817.