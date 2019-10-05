Charlotte Uber driver robbed at gunpoint

article

Police are searching for a suspect after an Uber driver reported she was robbed at gunpoint on Wednesday just off Providence Road in east Charlotte, authorities are saying.

The incident occurred near 1301 East Barden Road around 9:30 p.m. and the victim stated that she was held at gunpoint, and robbed of her phone, keys, car, and wallet.

The vehicle missing is described as a black 2017 Chrysler 300.

This is an ongoing investigation and we will have more news as it comes into the newsroom.