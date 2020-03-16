Charlotte wedding postponed due to coronavirus

It has been a whirlwind of emotions for Allison Allen and her fiancé. Her March 28th wedding, at the Westin in Uptown, was postponed due to concerns of the coronavirus.

She made the official announcement Saturday. More than 150 people were expecting to attend.

“I was really excited to celebrate with my family, to have my grandmother there, to have my mother and friends there to celebrate me and my fiancé’s love,” said Allen.

After Governor Cooper discouraged gatherings of more than 100 people, Allison says that's when the process began to move the wedding.

She adds health concerns from family and guests made the decision easier.

“It's not the ultimate goal, it's one of my goals. This is one of many chapters of my life and it doesn’t make my life,” said Allen.

Allison adds although she won't be walking down the aisle in the coming days. She can take comfort that she's doing her part to keep her loved ones healthy.

“It's bittersweet. Just two weeks, I was like ‘we have two weeks until this wedding,’ but also a relief because now we pause and think about other things and be happy. I know the safety of my guest is more important than this day,” Allison said.