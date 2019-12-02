Charlotte woman accused of shooting, killing daughter on Thanksgiving due in court

A Charlotte woman who is accused of shooting and killing her daughter on Thanksgiving is due in court on Monday.

Elvira Elizabeth Alexander, 56, has been charged with the murder of her daughter, 37-year-old Chante Lavarche Alexander.

The deadly shooting occurred at 9:37 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 28 in the 3300 block of Krupa Court in the Eastway Division, police said. As officers got to the scene, they found a woman in an apartment complex with a gunshot wound. She was rushed to the hospital where she was pronounced dead by hospital staff.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the deadly shooting was domestic-related. One neighbor told FOX 46 there "had been an argument earlier that day and Chante was asking someone for a ride to get away."

Alexander, who was detained on scene last Thursday by the responding officers, was subsequently transported to police headquarters where she was interviewed by Homicide Unit detectives. She is being held at the Mecklenburg County Jail charged with murder and possession of a stolen firearm.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.

FOX 46 Charlotte will be sure to bring you the very latest on what comes out of Monday's court appearance.