Charlotte woman asking city for help after tree removal leaves sewer line exposed

FOX 46 is working to get results for an elderly woman who's fighting a battle against the city of Charlotte.

Audrey Burton says all started when a tree was cut down, leaving raw sewage exposed in her front yard. She says she's contacted the city and hasn't gotten a response.



"The guy said it was an easy fix when the city came out," Burton said.

Burton is wheel-chair bound and in need of major help. In her free time, she makes these fans at home because she can't get out in the yard much.

She had a tree cut down from her yard last year that was owned by the City of Charlotte. In the process, her sewer line was snapped.

"When they're in the process of cutting down and grinding up the stomp. They grounded up the top of my sewer line,' Burton said.

The damaged line has caused raw sewage to be exposed in Burton's front yard. Not only is it unsanitary, there's also a hole in the ground which is dangerous.

"It's frustrating because I know it's a health hazard and I have to keep it covered. I'm scared it going to get clogged because if it rains or the way we have been having a lot of rain, if it floods out. I've been having a lot of mess."

Burton says the Charlotte officicals contracted Davey Tree Experts to cut down the tree. She says when she contacted the company they said the city was responsible for any repairs. FOX 46 has emailed the city about the issue in Burton's yard and the city has stated it would look into the issue.

Burton says the sooner, the better.

"I'm just tired. Now my sewer line is messed up and they don't want to take responsibility."

