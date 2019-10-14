Charlotte woman caught on camera keying Tesla at park

A Tesla owner caught a woman on surveillance keying his car in a Charlotte park and now, he’s on a mission to find out who it was.

Mike McEown’s car came with numerous cameras, which record any activity around his Tesla. He was at the Sugar Creek Community Park playing tennis earlier this summer when the incident happened.

“Came off the tennis courts, and I noticed a big long black streak going from the front of the car to the back of the car,” he said.

McEown says Tesla recently gave drivers the ability to access the cameras located around the cars, so when his Tesla notified him he had an “event,” he plugged the USB into his phone, pulled up the video and saw a woman keying his car.

“I never had any interaction with her on the tennis courts,” he recalled. “She was about three courts down, practicing by herself while I was playing a match.”

McEown can’t understand why someone would want to vandalize a random person’s car. He says he was shocked again when the video showed another person on the same day at the park tried to break into his car.

“It's a park,” said Durand Meachem, who was watching his daughters play tennis. “You’re supposed to just come here, enjoy yourself, have a good time and not really think about your car getting keyed or that sort,” he said.

McEown just posted the video a few days ago in hopes people share it enough that either the person comes forward, or someone recognizes her.

“She seemed to admire her work as she was getting in her car,” he said.