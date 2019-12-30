Cheraw man tried to save his father-in-law after he shot him, deputies say

article

A Cheraw man is accused of fatally shooting his father-in-law after the victim got into some sort of fight with the suspect's wife, according to the Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office.

Michael Winters Hutson has been charged with murder, use of a weapon during a violent crime, and second-degree domestic violence.

The deadly shooting happened on Dec. 29 at 120 Chatham Lake Lannie in the Cheraw area of Chesterfield County. As deputies got to the scene, they located Lannie Wayne Jacobs deceased from an apparent gunshot wound.

Deputies determined that Hutson shot Jacobs after having a domestic incident with Hutson’s wife. Hutson did attempt life-saving measures on Jacobs with no success, deputies said. Hutson is the son in law to Jacobs, they said.

Hutson is currently being held at the Chesterfield County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.