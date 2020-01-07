Expand / Collapse search

Chester Co. Sheriff's Office: Baby found with meth in system, mom charged

Published 
News
FOX 46 Charlotte

Chester Co. Sheriff’s Office: Baby found with meth in system, mom charged

The Chester County Sheriff's Office has charged the mother of an 11-month-old with child abuse after the baby was found with meth in their system.

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. - A Chester County woman has been charged with neglect after her 11-month-old baby tested positive for meth.

The Sheriff's Office says on Dec. 19, the Chester County Department of Social Services issued a drug test on Amanda Watkins' baby. 

The test came back positive for amphetamine and methamphetamine. The Sheriff's Department determined that Watkins had put the child's life at risk and she was subsequently charged with unlawful neglect of a child. 