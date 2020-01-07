Chester Co. Sheriff’s Office: Baby found with meth in system, mom charged

A Chester County woman has been charged with neglect after her 11-month-old baby tested positive for meth.

The Sheriff's Office says on Dec. 19, the Chester County Department of Social Services issued a drug test on Amanda Watkins' baby.

The test came back positive for amphetamine and methamphetamine. The Sheriff's Department determined that Watkins had put the child's life at risk and she was subsequently charged with unlawful neglect of a child.