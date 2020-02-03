Chester County family files wrongful death lawsuit on behalf of man shot, killed by officers in 2019

article

The family of a man shot and killed by police in a Walmart parking lot has filed a wrongful death lawsuit.

In November 2019, Chester Police said 28-year-old Ariane McCree had stolen from the store and arrested him. They say McCree ran away from the area and while officers were chasing him, they say he pulled out a gun.

Two officers then fired their weapons, shooting and killing McCree.

His family is now questioning the officers' story and say the lawsuit is being used to raise awareness for the case.

The lawsuit states that Ariane was well-known and well-regarded in Chester as a talented athlete who had played NCAA Division I football at Jackson State University. The plaintiff says he was also a loving father of his three-year old son.

On Nov. 23, 2019, the lawsuit states that McCree was running errands and stopped by his neighborhood Walmart to buy a new lock for a door that he planned to fix that day.

Ariane brought the lock to checkout in the front of the store where a Walmart cashier scanned it and placed it in a bag for him. Ariane then left the store.

According to the lawsuit, Ariane returned to the Walmart store a short time later after realizing the cashier forgot to charge him for the lock, but at that time, he was confronted by the first Chester Police officer named in the incident.

The officer took McCree to loss prevention room where he was searched and handcuffed. The suit alleges that the situation inside the loss prevention room escalated with threats and that McCree began fearing for his life.

McCree ran from the room into the parking lot. The suit says that despite Ariane being handcuffed, McCree was shot in his hip, arm, and chest.

Police say McCree reportedly assaulted one of the officers and tried to run away from the area. During the foot pursuit, police said McCree presented a firearm resulting in two officers with the Chester Police Department firing their weapons.

McCree remained in handcuffs until one of the paramedics demanded they be removed, the lawsuit says. Paramedics found he was alive, but he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital and just one hour after first arriving at Walmart.

The plaintiff has filed for charges such as negligence, use of excessive force, wrongful death and false arrest.