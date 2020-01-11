Chester County man arrested for assaulting offcer

article

A Chester County man was arrested for assaulting an officer Friday.

According to the Sheriff's Office around 4 p.m., deputies were called to Shirley Road in Fort Lawn after getting a report that a law enforcement officer was in need of assistance.

Upon arrival, Sheriff’s Deputies and troopers with SC Highway Patrol found that Fort Lawn Police Chief David Hayes was engaged in a fight with a suspect, later identified as 21-year-old Amilleo D. Mingo.

Mingo was taken into custody and taken to the Chester Regional Medical Center for evaluation.

Chief Hayes was transported to the hospital and is undergoing

evaluation.

Upon discharge, Mingo will be taken to the Chester County Detention Center and warrants will be requested for assault on a police officer.

No other information has been released at this time.