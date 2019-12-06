Chester County woman arrested after baby found with multiple drugs in system

article

A Chester County woman was charged with child neglect by the Sheriff's Office when doctors told them her baby girl was born with amphetamines, opiates, marijuana, antidepressants and cigarette smoke in her system.

The little girl was born at Lancaster County Hospital in November. Warrants were issued Letita Lee Burris, 39, shortly after detectives were made aware of the baby's condition. The Sheriff's Office says the baby showed signs of withdrawal and had to be taken to Levine Children's Hospital for further treatment.

Around 11:15 p.m. on Dec. 4, detectives found Burris and took her to the Chester County Detention Center where she was served with the outstanding warrant for child neglect. As she was being searched at the jail, deputies found a white bottle of pills labeled for allergy relief.

31 orange pills which were later determined to be 20 mg Adderall were in the bottle. Burris was not able to provide proof of a prescription for the Adderall and was charged with possession of a narcotic and possession of contraband.