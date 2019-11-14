Chester police name woman, man found dead in apparent murder-suicide

article

Police on Wednesday released the names of the two people found dead at a Chester home in what the coroner's office said is an apparent murder-suicide.

City officers received a 911 call from a young lady requesting help from a home located at 120 Main Street in Chester on Wednesday, Nov. 13.

As officers got to the scene, they realized emergency services were needed. It was later determined by the Chester County Coroner's Office that two people found deceased inside the home, Keshawn Christopher Wylie, 19, and Andrel McCrorey, 21, died from an apparent murder-suicide.

The incident remains under investigation by the Criminal Investigation Division of the Chester Police Department. Anyone who may have further information concerning this incident is asked to call 803-581-2132 ext. 226.