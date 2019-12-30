Chesterfield Co. Sheriff's Office: Domestic-related incident leaves man dead
article
CHERAW, S.C. - Deputies in Chesterfield County are investigating a domestic-related incident that left a man dead.
The Sheriff's Department says detectives are in the early stages of investigating the homicide that took place on Chatham Lake Lane.
A male suspect is in custody at this time, but authorities are not releasing any names in connection to the incident.
No other information has been released at this time. Check back with FOX 46 for updates.