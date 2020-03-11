Chick-fil-A will start selling bottles of its signature sauce

article

Chick-fil-A is entering the grocery business with bottles of its signature and Polynesian sauces.

Chick-fil-A is rolling out bottled versions of two sauces as part of a pilot program in Florida this April. Chick-fil-A and Polynesian sauces will be available in 16-ounce bottles in all Florida Publix, Target, Walmart and Winn-Dixie stores.

Customers can now bring some of their favorite flavors home to their own kitchens.

The move is part of Chick-fil-A’s broader strategy to reach people outside of the restaurant.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FOOD & DRINK STORIES FROM FOX 46

"Big news for sauce fans – our beloved Chick-fil-A sauces are now bottled! If you have ever wanted to use Chick-fil-A Sauce while grilling or always have extra sauce packets in your desk drawer, you are now in luck."

For more information on this pilot program, please click here.