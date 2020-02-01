Chief requests external investigation into death of man arrested by CMPD officers

CMPD Chief Kerr Putney is promising a fair investigation after a suspect died while in police custody.

Just two days ago, the family of Harold Easter demanded transparency and questioned the actions of the officers involved in his arrest and eventual death. Now, they're getting the external investigation they wanted.

The decision to have the NC State Bureau of Investigations look into this case wasn't required, but after speaking with Harold Easter's family and Mecklenburg County District Attorney Spencer Merriweather, Chief Putney says the decision was made to bring state investigators in.

Up until a few days ago, CMPD was handling both the internal and criminal investigation into Easter's death.

Investigators says Easter was arrested on drug trafficking charges last week and found in possession of cocaine and marijuana. He was taken here to the metro division, for processing and questioning.

At some point, CMPD says easter had a medical emergency. Officers gave him first aid before Medic rushed him to the hospital, where he died a few days later.

"When he got to any medical facility anywhere he was already out of it."

Family and friends stood outside the Metro Division Tuesday demanding an independent investigation.

Chief Kerr Putney says no use of force contributed to Easter's death, but after speaking with the Easter family, CMPD decided to go beyond what is required by state law and let the state handle the criminal investigation. CMPD is still handling the internal investigation into the five officers who are now on administrative leave.

"I know in this line of work when your make changes people assume that you have done something wrong. I don't see that,"

The DA says if a case like this ever happens again, it won't necessarily mean a state investigation will be launched. They plan to handle it on a case by case basis.

"To be quite honest it won't always be the way that people want it. At the end of the day in a circumstance like this, I will have to be in a position of being what is appropriate for a given set of facts,"