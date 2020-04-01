Child abducted during triple murder; AMBER Alert issued in Georgia

article

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a man who they say fatally shot three people and then kidnapped his son.

According to a press release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s office, the fatal shooting happened Tuesday night in the 500 block of Moreland Avenue.

Police responded to the scene and found three people fatally shot and a woman suffering from a gunshot injury, official wrote.

The press release stated,” it was reported that there was an altercation between Caesar Zamien Lamar Crockett Jr., 29, and his child’s mother, Jamila Augustine French, 30. During the altercation Crockett pulled a firearm and shot French’s mother and step-father and sister killing them.”

After the reported shooting, Crocket left the scene with his son, King Crane Crockett, 2.

Crocket drove away in a black 2007 Pontiac G5 with a drive-out-tag.

Sheriff’s officials indicated Crocket has family in both Florida and California.

Crocket is described as 6’ 1”, weighing between 180 and 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black long sleeve shirt and black shorts with red and white stripes on the side.

Crocket's son was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jogging pants with a white stripe on the side, and a black and white hoddie with a blue superman logo on the front.

Crocket is facing murder and kidnapping charges and anyone with information is asked to call 911.