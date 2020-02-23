Child finds suspect's loaded gun in Tega Cay

A series of vehicle break-ins in a Tega Cay neighborhood has led to the arrest of one man and a search for three others.

Police said the burglaries happened early Wednesday morning in the Lake Ridge subdivision, where they responded after getting a call of a burglary in progress, and with the assistance of neighboring law enforcement agencies, they were able to arrest one of the suspects.

Shykeim Shingle, of Orangeburg, South Carolina, faces a list of charges, including twelve counts of breaking into motor vehicles, seven counts of petit larceny. Police also said he had Fentanyl and Oxycodone.

Residents in the neighborhood were aware of the burglaries, but one of the families didn't realize how close they were to the action until a seven-year-old boy discovered a loaded gun in a backyard.

"You'd never expect to find that in a million years in your backyard, let alone your kids," said Zach Moore, the father of the child who found the weapon.

Moore believes the chase for the suspects went through his yard while he was sleeping, and noted that it doesn't appear that he was a victim of the burglaries.

After Moore's son found the weapon, he went straight to his parents.

Police said they did recover a stolen firearm from the area. It's believed to be from the Columbia area.

Police are still looking for Corey Calloway, Zachariah Richburg, and Ricquan Corley. All are believed to be from the Orangeburg area, like Shingle, but could be in the Charlotte area. Police warn the suspects should be considered armed and dangerous, and have "committed multiple recent crimes across South Carolina," according to a press release from the Tega Cay Police Department.

Anyone with any information on their whereabouts are asked to call Tega Cay Police.