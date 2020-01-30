Child found riding bike alone after midnight in Gastonia street; mom charged

article

A Gastonia mother is facing multiple charges after her 3-year-old child was discovered naked, riding his bicycle alone in the middle of the street overnight.

Officers responded to a child neglect call involving a child riding his bike on Union Road around 12:30 a.m., and he didn't know where he lived.

DSS was contacted. The young boy's mother, Andrea Melinda Johnson, 32, of Gastonia, was subsequently arrested and charged with child abuse and resisting arrest, police said.

Johnson was issued a $25,000 secured bond.