Child porn charges brought against Statesville man

article

A Statesville man has been charged with child exploitation based on pornography that was found on an electronic device, authorities are saying.

Ross Edwards, 51, faces multiple charges including sexual exploitation of a minor.

Iredell and Alamance County police conducted an investigation on Edwards when child pornography had been sent by him through the internet. He was taken into custody last Thursday. Forensics is still processing other electronic devices that could bring additional charges.

Edwards has a criminal history including breaking and entering, trespassing, and marijuana offenses.