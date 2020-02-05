'Chocolates? Really? Buy her a gun!' I-485 billboard draws attention

“Chocolate's overrated. Buy her guns,” said Nichols Store owner, Darren Nichols. “We've come up with a lot of different themes.”

The store in Rock Hill came up with a billboard that reads “Chocolates? Really? Buy her guns!”

“[We] sometimes play with the ‘guns and roses’ theme,” Nichols said. He added they have a blast coming up with new witty phrases for the past few years as a way to drum up business.

“Well, I think in this day and time, women need to have means of protecting herself,” he told FOX 46.

What do women really want for Valentine’s Day? FOX 46 asked some women if they had to choose between flowers, chocolate or a gun, what would they choose?

“Flowers,” said Dorothy Barber.

“I'd take it,” Katrina Gordon said referring to the gun.

Advertisement

Tina Carmona said she liked, “being treated like a queen. Being pampered. Massages.”

Malika Sanders said, “It's a gun. I'd have to agree with the gun part,” she continued, “actually I hope that's what I get this year!”

While the billboard is definitely eye-catching, a number of women agreed with the rationale.

“There's women out there that need to protect themselves,” Carmona said.

“It doesn't necessarily mean a bad thing,” said Gordon. “With a permit, I guess it's safe if you're using it the right way.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX 46 NEWS APP

Regardless, Nichols says his store has gotten business off the billboard, and he’s hoping people are 'locked and loaded' and ready for love for Valentine’s Day.