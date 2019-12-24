Expand / Collapse search

Christmas Eve morning homicide investigation underway

A man was found shot to death Monday night in north Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - A man was found shot to death in north Charlotte and a homicide investigation is underway on Christmas Eve morning, police say.

Officer responded to calls near 6200 Elliott Drive around 9:30 p.m. regarding a gunshot wound victim. The victim's girlfriend found the victim inside the home suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene by medic.

Physical evidence was continuing to be collected at 1 a.m. Multiple agencies responded to the incident including crime scene search and the county''s district attorney's prosecution team as well as victim services and the fire department.

This is an active investigation.