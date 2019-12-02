Christmas Town USA! McAdvenville transforms overnight

article

The unofficial Christmas Town USA sits right in Charlotte's backyard. For more than 60 years, McAdenville has lit up its stunning holiday display.

Homeowners and businesses take several weeks to prepare for this massive event. For many, it's much more than stringing lights on some trees.

McAdenville, North Carolina is a town of about 650 people. But when the holiday season arrives and the lights come out, so do the crowds. In previous years, more than 600,000 people drove through Christmas Town USA to view the thousands of lights.

"There are over 300 trees in our mile and a half stretch of town and there are over 500,000 lights," one organizer told FOX 46.

A spectacle, still capturing the attention of locals.

House in lights in McAdenville, North Carolina on December 12, 2014

"Beautiful lights. Never seen them before and we just came by to see them," another visitor said.

With one flick of the switch, weeks of hard work stringing lights finally come to life.

"I just couldn't believe it. It was like a childhood revisited. Just a storybook coming to life. Christmas really comes to live in McAdenville, especially if you have seen it for the first time," another said.

From December 2 through December 26, the lights will come on at 5:30 p.m.

Downtown Christmastown USA. (McAdenville) North Carolina on December 12, 2014

Drivers can expect major traffic backups on I-85, particularly on the weekends. NCDOT expects thousands of people to drive and walk through the area to take a look at the amazing holiday lights. The light show is on display seven days a week until the day after Christmas.

There's never a charge to visit McAdenville - Christmas Town USA, organizers said.

For more information on Christmas Town USA, please click here.