Churches preparing for coronavirus with 'unprecedented' changes

Houses of worship are being forced to make “unprecedented” changes to worship services in order to keep COVID-19 away from their congregations.

“There is no way you can control who comes to your church or where they’ve come from or what country they’ve come from,” said Howard Brown, the senior pastor at Christ Central Church in Charlotte. “We have no idea. And, so, this is unprecedented. Especially for churches.”

From the pulpit, Brown is taking precautions.

“We want to play our part. We believe we’re called to do it,” he said. “We feel we play a role in protecting our community.”

Before the outbreak, Brown’s church was like many others.

“We like to hug. We like to shake hands,” he said. “I shake a lot of hands.”

Now that the Centers for Disease Control has recommended against shaking hands, Brown is encouraging his congregants to tap elbows instead. He has suspended meet and greets, set up hand sanitizer stations and is looking into streaming services online for the first time.

“Our people have welcomed it,” said Brown. “They’re very thankful that we’re caring for them.”

Other churches, like Myers Park United Methodist, are taking similar precautions.

“We need our connection more than ever! And yet prudence suggests…not meeting in person but online,” its website says in a message – “Response to COVID-19” - referring to small groups, choir practice, and dinners.

“As of today, we still plan to have worship in person on Sunday,” the message read, “with the ask that we not shake hands but reserve a little space between one another.”

Nods, elbow bumps, etc. are welcome!” the message advised

Back at Chris Central, Brown picked up a box of 500 individually sealed communion cups. Each self-contained cup contains pre-filled grape juice and a wafer. He says the price jumped online from $85 to $100 in the past week.

“Just like hand sanitizer everything’s gone up in price,” said Brown.

The increased cost and the likelihood of fewer donations, as more congregants stay home, is a concern. But Brown is focused on one thing: protecting the health of his flock.

“This is an opportunity,” he said, “to love our neighbors as ourselves.”