Citizens Review Board says CMPD 'erred' in Danquirs Franklin ruling in 7-0 vote

article

The Charlotte Citizen Review Board voted unanimously Thursday night that CMPD should not have deemed the deadly shooting of Danquirs Franklin 'justified.'

According to Cory Burkarth, with the City of Charlotte, the board voted 7-0 and announced after a closed hearing that, 'CMPD erred in ruling the shooting justified.'

The next steps are for the board to send over recommendations to CMPD, Burkarth said.

Franklin was shot and killed by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Officer Wende Kerl outside the Burger King located on Beatties Ford Road on March 25, 2019. Officer Kerl had ordered Franklin to drop his weapon multiple times before opening fire when she perceived a threat, CMPD said.

RELATED: CMPD OFFICER WILL NOT FACE CHARGES AFTER FATAL BURGER KING SHOOTING

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police announced in November 2019 that Kerl had returned to work in a full-time, non-patrol, investigative role at CMPD headquarters.

VIDEO: CITIZEN'S REVIEW BOARD MOVING FORWARD EVIDENCE OF AN ERROR USING DEADLY FORCE IN BURGER KING SHOOTING

Advertisement

Following the deadly shooting, CMPD placed Officer Kerl on administrative leave as per standard protocol pending the criminal and internal investigation.