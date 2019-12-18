Citizen’s Review Board will investigate use of deadly force in Burger King shooting

The Citizens Review Board will investigate if an officer's use of deadly force was warranted.

The Board plans to review the case of Danquirs Franklin, who was shot and killed by CMPD Officer Wende Kerl.

BODY CAM FOOTAGE RELEASED AFTER CMPD OFFICER SHOOTS, KILLS ARMED MAN

Body camera was released back in April. In it, you can see CMPD Officer Wende Kerl and another fellow officer telling the suspect, Danquirs Franklin, to drop his weapon multiple times. In the video you see Franklin pulling the weapon away from his body when he is shot.

The Board plans to move forward with an initial hearing for substantial evidence of an error using deadly force.

There will be a fact-finding hearing Jan. 28 at 9:00 a.m. at the Government Center.