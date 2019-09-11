City Councilwoman Lawana Mayfield voted out of office

One of the most controversial members of Charlotte City Council was voted out of office Tuesday night.

Lawana Mayfield lost a seat on council. The four-term councilwoman usually has something to say, but on Wednesday, the notoriously outspoken city leader did not accept FOX 46’s request for an interview.

Mayfield has stirred controversy in the city through her statements in chamber and on social media.

One of her tweets last year in response to a deadly officer involved shooting of an unarmed black man in Sacramento, saying "being black in America under #45 has created homegrown terrorist wearing blue uniforms."

Her tweet set off a firestorm among local police during the time CMPD was asking city council for raises.

Amber: there are going to be people who argue that because of this tweet they don't feel you can represent their interest in terms of pay raises for officers, do you care to comment on that? Mayfield: have you done your research to identify how many black and brown people have been assaulted or killed. Then we can have a conversation.

A violent clash happened in Uptown back in in May 2018 between critics of President Trump critics and supporters who were protesting another one of Mayfield’s social media posts concerning the Sep. 11 attacks on the Twin Towers.

Advertisement

That tweet said “I am still waiting for someone to produce pieces of the alleged plane that opened the doors for us citizens to lose all privacy rights (from the conspiracy theorist in me)."

Mayfield is the only current member of city council running again who won't be on the November ballot.

She finished fifth in Tuesday’s primary behind four other democratic incumbent city council members for four at-large seats on council. That means she won't be moving on.

While Mayfield’s term expires this year, she still represents District 3, so we will likely still see her at some upcoming city council meetings.

Mayfield told FOX 46 she's doing her own post-election podcast at 7 p.m. Wednesday. FOX 46 will keep you updated on what comes out of that.

RELATED STORIES: