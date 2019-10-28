City eyeing traffic improvements along Wilkinson Blvd

It’s a road used by thousands of drivers each and every day. Now, the City of Charlotte wants to make improvements along Wilkinson Boulevard to make traffic flow a little smoother. It all centers around making the intersections smarter and improving the technology.

Alfreda Boswell sees the traffic for herself and sits at a lot of the red lights.

“Traffic on Wilkinson is a nightmare because of the lights they all turn red on you,” said Boswell who rides up and down daily. She uses the road to get home and to get her rideshare passengers to and from the airport and she’s not alone.

“You have to stop at every light almost. I’m going and going and then I’m stopping and stopping and stopping,” explained Ashley Baldwin.

The plan includes a $690,000 project to add four miles of fiber optic cables along Wilkinson from the entrance of the airport to Morehead Street. The cables would be connected to the lights and traffic cameras so that the signals could be monitored and switched remotely depending on the traffic.

It’s a plan that is part of a larger city-wide to implement the Intelligent Transportation System. If the contract is approved, it would go to STS Cable Services. It’s partly paid for by federal funding and the city would also contribute.

Drivers tell FOX 46 it’s a plan they can get behind if it does anything to improve their rides up and down Wilkinson.

“I feel like it would be more efficient,” said Baldwin.

“I’m thinking that it would be a great solution,” said Boswell.

The project is anticipated to be complete by the end of 2020.

