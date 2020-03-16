City fund launches aiding community during pandemic

article

The CEO of Lending Tree announced they will donate $1 million to a fund that will be set up to assist the city of charlotte in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

"I live in this city and I'm honored to be a part of this," Lending Tree CEO Doug Lebda said during Monday evening's City Council meeting.

The fund was set up in three days as leaders scurried to come up with a way to help in a time of crisis.

Mayor Vi Lyles said the city will match Lending Tree's offer so that the fund will now launch with $2 million in contributions. City leaders urged other large businesses in the Charlotte metro to step up and help with issues that are certain to rise in the next few months.

A website has been set up to make donations.